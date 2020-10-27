K-pop singer appeals to foreign minister to lift entry ban

Korean American singer Steve Seung Jun Yoo, widely known here as Yoo Seung-jun, appealed to South Korea’s foreign minister on Tuesday to lift his entry ban, saying Seoul’s repeated refusal to allow him into his birth country violates his rights.
The plea came a day after Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told the parliamentary foreign affairs committee that her ministry was not considering issuing Yoo a visa to let him back to the country.
The South Korean-born singer has been banned from entering the country since 2002, when he became a naturalized US citizen without fulfilling the mandatory military duty that South Korea requires for all able-bodied men to defend itself against North Korea.
The Justice Ministry banned Yoo from returning, at the time citing the immigration law, which said the ministry could impose such a ban on any foreign national whose presence could hurt the social or economic order or society’s shared values.
The ministry, at the time, invoked a paragraph in the same law saying a ban was justified if the foreign national posed a potential threat to the state’s interests or safety.
Yoo took his case all the way to the Supreme Court, asking it to overturn the Los Angeles Consulate General’s decision not to issue him an F-4 residency visa. The visa is for people of Korean descent and confers many of the same privileges enjoyed by South Korean citizens.
While the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Yoo, the highest court did not explicitly say the government must grant him the visa.
The court pointed to the way the consulate had decided to deny him a visa, saying the decision rested solely on the Justice Ministry’s 2002 decision. That was a procedural flaw, the court found, saying the consulate should have exercised independent discretion as authorized by law and looked into Yoo’s claims.
“The entry ban must stay in place,” Mo Jong, head of the Military Manpower Administration in charge of conscription, told the parliamentary national defense committee on Oct. 13.
“He flew overseas, got US citizenship and dodged the draft,” Mo added, describing military service as a sacred civic duty.
