Entertainment

Local OTT platform Wavve features movies for two French film festivals

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Oct 27, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Oct 27, 2020 - 16:00
Posters of two French film festivals held jointly with local OTT platform Wavve (Wavve)

A selection of French films began screening on local over-the-top platform Wavve on Tuesday, in conjunction with two French film festivals.

The first French film festival, running from Tuesday to Nov. 4, is being held jointly with the Institut Francais in Seoul. Nine French movies recommended by Korean film director Ryoo Seung-wan, including comedy “Redoubtable,” written and directed by Michel Hazanavicius, will be presented.

Ryoo, who made his directorial debut in 2000, is known for 2005 boxing drama “Crying Fist,” 2006 gangster film “The City of Violence,” and 2013 hit thriller “The Berlin Files.” “Crying Fist” received the FIPRESCI Award at the 58th Cannes Film Festival.

Wavve will also present films selected for the Jeju French Film Festival, which is organized by the Jeju International Culture Exchange Association. The Jeju festival, which runs from Nov. 5-9 will screen 12 feature films and 23 short films.

All features and shorts will be available to Wavve’s monthly subscribers at no extra charge. 

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
