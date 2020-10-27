ETAS Korea partners with KPMG on automobile security business

(ETAS Korea)
ETAS Korea said Tuesday it has agreed to cooperate with KPMG Samjong Accounting on automobile security business.
In June 2020, the UNECE’s World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations recently adopted a regulation on cyber security to mandate automakers and auto part producers to put in place a system to tackle security risks prior to putting vehicles on the market. UNECE stands for United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.
Accordingly, all new cars to be registered in Europe after July 2022 should be certified for cyber security in the production development process.
Therefore, as South Korean automakers would also have to establish a cybersecurity management system (CSMS) for export, ETAS said it is partnering with KPMG Samjong Accounting Corp. to cooperate on establishing and operation of the CSMS.
ETAS Korea is a subsidiary of German automobile supplier Robert Bosch, and it presents innovative solutions that drive the development of embedded systems for the automotive industry and related sectors, the company said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)