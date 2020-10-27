 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon requests Canada's backing for S. Korea in WTO chief race

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 27, 2020 - 14:44       Updated : Oct 27, 2020 - 14:44
(Cheong Wa Dae)
(Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in had phone talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday mainly as part of efforts to broaden international support for South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's candidacy to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In the conversation that lasted around 25 minutes, Moon and Trudeau exchanged opinions on issues of mutual concern, which include the WTO chief race, cooperation in the response to the new coronavirus and partnerships on the global stage, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Moon was quoted as saying that Yoo is a candidate with expertise on trade affairs and related networks she has established as a sitting trade minister, as well as political leadership.

Moon added that she is suitable for the role to adjust the interests of advanced nations and developing ones and successfully carry out the reform of the WTO. Yoo, who has handled Seoul's bilateral and multilateral trade policy since 1996, is well versed in WTO-related affairs.

Both South Korea and Canada are members of the global body's Ottawa Group that supports reform to address challenges with an emphasis on the multilateral trading system.

The prime minister said he "highly values" Yoo's experience and capability in connection with the trade sector, Kang said.

The leaders agreed that their countries will continue close communication and cooperation in such multilateral forums as the WTO and the OECD as strategic partners with similar views on many global issues.

Moon expressed hope that the COVID-19 situation in Canada will be stabilized at an early date.

Yoo is in the home stretch of a competition with former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to become the first female director general of the WTO.

The 27 members of the European Union reportedly agreed to support the Nigerian economist. Government officials here, however, said Yoo still has a chance of winning the race. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114