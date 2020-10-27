BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart

(Big Hit Entertainment)

A 2014 EP album by K-pop megastar BTS has made a surprise debut on the Billboard main chart.



"BTS' 'Skool Luv Affair' debuts at No. 12 on this week's Billboard 200. It's the group's 12th career entry on the chart," the US music publisher said in a Twitter post updated Monday (US time).



"Skool Luv Affair," the septet's second EP released in February 2014, was recently republished and released after it won a fan vote on albums and DVDs that should be released again.



The feat is the latest in BTS' chart-breaking milestones.



After dominating the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time as a K-pop act with its single "Dynamite," BTS has remained in the top 10 for nine weeks.



The track has also stayed No. 1 on the digital song sales chart for nine straight weeks.



BTS is set to release its new album "BE" on Nov. 20. (Yonhap)