BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year

(Big Hit Entertainment)

K-pop megastar BTS has been nominated for this year's American Music Awards (AMAs) for a third consecutive year, the band's agency said Tuesday.



The seven-member band was nominated in two categories -- "Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock" and "Favorite Social Artist" -- in the ceremony scheduled for Nov. 22 (US time).



Other nominees in the "Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock" category were the Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5. Four other musicians were nominated for the "Favorite Social Artist" category, including K-pop acts EXO and NCT 127.



BTS previously won the "Favorite Social Artist" award in 2018, becoming the first Korean artists to win an award at the AMAs.



In 2019, it picked up awards in three categories: "Favorite Social Artist," "Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock" and "Tour of the Year."



BTS is considered a trailblazer in the history of K-pop, winning major music awards and becoming the first South Korean musician to top the Billboard Hot 100. (Yonhap)