 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea's Oct. exports tipped to fall 3.12%: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 27, 2020 - 09:12       Updated : Oct 27, 2020 - 09:12
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's exports are expected to decrease 3.12 percent on-year in October after enjoying a brief rebound the previous month, due mainly to the resurgence of new coronavirus cases around the globe.  

The country's outbound shipments are estimated to reach $45.1 billion this month, according to the poll by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency. The survey was conducted on seven local brokerage houses.  

Imports were estimated to reach $41.3 billion this month, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.8 billion.  

Experts said the decrease also came as there were fewer business days due to the Chuseok holiday, which ran from late September to early October.  

Outbound shipments by Asia's fourth-largest economy have already decreased 5.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of October.

Exports came to $25.2 billion in the Oct. 1-20 period, compared with $26.7 billion a year ago, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.  

By segment, outbound shipments of chips, which account for a huge chunk of the country's exports, are anticipated to increase 12.1 percent on-year this month.  

Overseas sales of automobiles, however, are tipped to slip 7.6 percent over the period, while those of petroleum products are estimated to have crashed 42.1 percent, according to the poll.  

South Korea's exports rebounded for the first time in seven months in September, helped by increased shipments of chips and automobiles as major trade partners gradually resumed their business activities amid the pandemic.  

Major countries, however, recently have experienced a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which induced them to readopt lockdowns.  South Korea will release its official monthly trade data Sunday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114