World

[Graphic News] Singapore, UAE top food, water safety list: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct 27, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Oct 27, 2020 - 10:00




When it comes to the safety of food, water and electricity provided for their citizens, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are the world’s top-ranking nations, according to a survey.

Gallup surveyed more than 150,000 people in 142 nations for the World Risk Poll and asked if their governments do a good job ensuring food, water and power safety.

The index, compiled in conjunction with the Lloyd Register Foundation, is a composite ranking of how well governments worldwide provide safety for the three necessities.

Singapore and the UAE topped the list, each with a score of 93, followed by Bahrain, the Philippines, Kuwait and Indonesia.

At the bottom of the list are war-torn Yemen, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Iraq, Romania, Ukraine, Mauritania, Venezuela, Gabon and Croatia. (UPI)



