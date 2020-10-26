Tributes pour in for Samsung chairman

Renowned figures from the business, political and diplomatic communities made visits to Samsung Medical Center on Monday to pay tribute to the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee.



Starting with former and current executives of Samsung, hundreds of officials across industries, politicians, government officials and foreign ambassadors to Seoul came and mourned the loss of the Samsung chairman by recalling their memories of Lee.





Samsung Vice Chairman Kim Ki-nam (Yonhap)

Former Samsung Electronics President Chang Choong-ki, one of closest aides to Chairman Lee, was the first to visit the funeral on the second day. Chang didn’t leave any comment regarding Lee’s death.



“It’s heartbreaking,” said Kim Ki-nam, current vice chairman of Samsung’s semiconductor business, as he walked into the hospital.



Kwon Oh-hyun, former chairman and current advisor to Samsung, also came. Kwon was the head of the semiconductor division under the late chairman’s leadership.





Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun (Yonhap)

From the business community, Chung Euisun, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, Sohn Kyung-sik, chairman of CJ Group, Park Yong-maan, chairman of Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others made visits.



Shinsegae Group Chairwoman Lee Myung-hee, the younger sister of the late Samsung chairman, visited the hospital with her son Chung Yong-jin and Chung Yoo-kyung.



Lee met with the bereaved family and expressed deep condolences, the group said.



“I would like to express my gratitude for the chairman’s efforts that have taught us the ‘No.1 spirit’ across all fields of the Korean economy,” Chung said.



Regarding a new Samsung under Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Chung commented, “There would be a lot of changes in a favorable direction.”





US Ambassador Harry Harris (Yonhap)

From the diplomatic circle, US Ambassador Harry Harris, Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming and Turkish Ambassador Ersin Ercin were among those that attended the wake.



“Chairman Lee Kun-hee led Samsung to become a world-class company,” the Chinese ambassador said. “Samsung also has deep relations with China. Every time Chinese leaders have visited Korea, Samsung greeted them in a respectful manner and carried out measures related to economic cooperation between Korea and China in a very good and specific manner.



“I hope Korea’s economic cooperation with China to develop further under Lee Jae-yong‘s leadership,” the ambassador said.





Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming (Yonhap)