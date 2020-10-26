[Newsmaker] N. Korea slams S. Korea for ‘serving’ US

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un chairs a politburo meeting Oct. 5, 2020. (KCNA-Yonhap)
A North Korean propaganda outlet slammed South Korea on Monday for “serving” the US in a display of servility, saying Washington is returning no favors but complications on ongoing disputes with Seoul.
“Ranking officials in Seoul have paid numerous visits to Washington since October. … But their alliance is a combination of subjugation and subordination where Seoul is held hostage,” the propaganda outlet said, referring to their prolonged disputes over the defense costs-sharing talks, for example.
Seoul’s defense minister and vice foreign minister, along with other key security officials, have recently met with their US counterparts and discussed issues involving North Korean denuclearization, South Korea’s transfer of wartime role and upkeep of 28,500 American soldiers here.
Inter-Korean ties remain sour, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un staying silent on South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s suggestion they work together for a declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War. The two Koreas are technically still at war, without a peace treaty.
Instead, leader Kim has recently paid tribute to the Chinese war dead, lauding their contribution. During the war, China fought alongside North Korea against South Korea and the UN forces led by the US.
Kim’s personal visit is seen as a sign of the renewed relationship between him and Chinese President Xi Jin-ping, as Beijing gears up to realign its interests and allies in face of an escalating rivalry with Washington.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)