Samsung Heavy to develop floaters for offshore wind turbines

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has launched its project along with DNV GL, a Norwegian ship quality assurance company, to develop floaters for offshore wind turbines.



Under the deal with DNV GL, a leading global technical certification and standardization of offshore wind power, Samsung Heavy plans to develop large floaters that work to stabilize offshore wind turbines and remote-control maintenance technologies for them.



Demand for offshore floating wind farms is expected to sharply grow in the near future thanks to their strong efficiency in producing electricity, Samsung Heavy said.



Quoting a report by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), Samsung Heavy said the annual power output of offshore floating wind farms is estimated to globally rise 2,000 megawatts in 2030 from 11 megawatts in 2019. (Yonhap)