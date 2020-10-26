 Back To Top
Business

Contact less, connect more: Korea Herald to host Biz Forum

Forum invites leading experts in non face-to-face business areas

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Oct 26, 2020 - 14:09       Updated : Oct 26, 2020 - 14:12

As the COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly affected a restructuring of the economy, there is an increasing demand for in-depth discussions on changing consumer patterns, working environments, business regulations and new economic growth engines.

Against this backdrop, The Korea Herald has called on experts in fields who have successfully demonstrated leadership in evolving business strategies and non face-to-face services and seeking new opportunities in the post-COVID-19 world.

“The Korea Herald Biz Forum: Contact less, connect more” to be held on Tuesday at The Shilla, Seoul, will be a venue to discuss the future of non-face-to-face businesses in the post COVID-19 age. This marks the third year for its annual event.

Lectures will start with Kim Jae-shin, vice chairman of the Fair Trade Commission who has also led South Korea‘s task force on preparing regulations and guidelines on online platforms. He will present how to be prepared for a fair and transparent online platform industry.

Kim Ran-do, renowned Seoul National University professor and author of bestselling series “The Trend Korea,” will provided an overview of post COVID-19 market trends.

Lee Sung-han, head of Amazon Global Selling Korea, will offer insights on e-commerce trends and strategies for life post-pandemic. The following lecture will be delivered by Jamie Choi, vice president at Samsung Electronics who currently heads Samsung NEXT Korea, the innovation arm of the tech giant. Choi Yoon-sup, managing partner of Digital Healthcare Partners will present on the growth potential of the non-face-to-face medical market.

The forum will be held from 8:00-11:40 a.m. Due to the current situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will take place both online and in person at the same time. The forum will be livestreamed at bizforum.koreaherald.com.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
