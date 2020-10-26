 Back To Top
Business

LG Electronics to provide Electrolux with refrigerator icing tech

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Oct 26, 2020 - 16:30       Updated : Oct 26, 2020 - 16:30
A blueprint of LG Electronics’ patented icing technology for a French door refrigerator (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics said Monday it has inked a license agreement with European electronics company Electrolux to provide its patented icing technology for French door refrigerators.

French door refrigerators feature a twin-door design up top and a full-width freezer drawer at the bottom. With LG Electronics’ patented icing technology, Electrolux refrigerators will be able to make ice inside the upper fridge as well as inside the bottom freezer so that users won’t have to bend over when they need ice.

LG Electronics has 700 global patents regarding refrigerator icing technology and all of the company’s French door refrigerators in the world are equipped with the patented icing technology.

“LG Electronics will faithfully protect its intellectual property, which is the engine for the company to lead the global electronics market,” said LG Electronics’ patent center head Jeon Saeng-gyu.

With its headquarters based in Sweden, Electrolux is a European electronics company established in 1919.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
