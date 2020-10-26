 Back To Top
National

S. Korea welcomes Sudan-Israel agreement normalizing diplomatic ties

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 26, 2020 - 11:32       Updated : Oct 26, 2020 - 11:32
(AFP-Yonhap)
(AFP-Yonhap)
South Korea welcomes an agreement between Sudan and Israel to normalize their diplomatic relations and a subsequent US decision to remove the African country from its list of terrorism-sponsoring countries, the foreign ministry said Monday.

"Our government welcomes the agreement to normalize relations between Sudan and Israel and end hostilities, and expects the agreement to contribute to regional stability and a peace settlement," ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said in a commentary.

"In addition, the government welcomes the US decision to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism and hopes that efforts to democratize Sudan and develop its economy will bear fruit."

On Friday (US time), the North African country and the Jewish state reached the deal brokered by the United States. Announcing the agreement, US President Donald Trump said the deal would also come with the removal of Sudan from the US list of terrorism-sponsoring countries.

The deal is expected to help Sudan pave the way for various cooperation projects with Israel and receive foreign loans and aid to revive its economy battered by US sanctions and mismanagement by the government. (Yonhap)
