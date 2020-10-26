Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q3 net income up 119.4% to 240b won

(Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co.)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 240 billion won ($212.5 million), up 119.4 percent from a year earlier.



Operating profit for the July-September period was 302.5 billion won, up 59.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 3.3 percent to 2.28 trillion won.



The operating profit was 10.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)