Business

LG releases upgraded wireless earbuds in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 26, 2020 - 10:13       Updated : Oct 26, 2020 - 10:13
(LG Electronics Inc.)
(LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. on Monday released premium wireless earbuds with an active noise cancellation (ANC) system in South Korea as the company seeks to expand its presence in the wearables market.

The high-end model of the LG TONE Free wireless earbuds, the HBS-TFN7, was launched here for 219,000 won ($190).

LG said the earwear device is equipped with ANC technology that tunes out ambient noise, allowing users to better concentrate on the sound coming through the earbuds. It also used technology from British audio tech giant Meridian Audio.

LG said it applied a "waveform eargel" design for a comfortable fit regardless of the shape of users' ears.

The product also comes with LG's UVnano charging case that highlights an enhanced hygiene feature with ultraviolet light. (Yonhap)
