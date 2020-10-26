 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on US stimulus hopes

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 26, 2020 - 09:29       Updated : Oct 26, 2020 - 09:29
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Monday on hopes of fresh US stimulus to insulate the fallout from the pandemic.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.17 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,366.98 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Sunday (Washington time), US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would push for an agreement for the new stimulus scheme amid a resurgence of the virus.

The United States reported 83,757 new COVID-19 cases Friday (US time), an all-time record for the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.33 percent, following the death of its Chairman Lee Kun-hee a day earlier.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.36 percent, while major pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics jumped 3.3 percent.

Top internet portal operator Naver fell 0.52 percent, while top chemical company LG Chem tumbled 1.54 percent.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.6 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,129.5 won against the US dollar, up 3.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114