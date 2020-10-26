 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

20-somethings overburdened with bank overdrafts, card loans

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 26, 2020 - 09:15       Updated : Oct 26, 2020 - 09:15
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Koreans in their 20s are overburdened with bank overdrafts and loans from credit card companies amid a jobs crunch sparked by a protracted economic slump, data showed Monday.

Outstanding overdrafts and card loans extended to local 20-somethings came to some 2.15 trillion won ($1.91 billion) as of the end of June this year, according to the data that the Financial Supervisory Service prepared for an annual parliamentary audit.

The amount is up from 2.08 trillion won from the end of last year and 1.97 from the end of December 2018.

Outstanding loans from their revolving bank accounts stood at 2.07 trillion won as of end-June, taking up the largest portion of the total.

Increased debt has caused more 20-somethings to apply for debt workouts. Last year, nearly 12,500 Koreans in their 20s sought to work out their debt through the Credit Counseling & Recovery Service.

The age group's growing debt comes as a prolonged economic slowdown has made it more difficult for them to find decent jobs.

The unemployment rate for young adults in Asia's fourth-largest economy -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- reached 8.9 percent in September, up 1.6 percentage points on-year and more than double the country's headline jobless rate of 3.6 percent.

Stung by the coronavirus pandemic, the South Korean economy shrank 3.2 percent in the second quarter from three months earlier after contracting 1.3 percent on-quarter in the January-March period. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114