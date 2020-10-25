 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Samsung chief was wealthiest man in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 25, 2020 - 14:50       Updated : Oct 25, 2020 - 14:50
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Lee Kun-hee, the late chief of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, was the wealthiest man in the country, data showed Sunday.

The total value of stocks held by Lee, who died at a Seoul hospital after being bedridden following a heart attack in 2014, stood at 18.2 trillion won ($16.1 billion) as of Friday, according to the Korea Exchange data.

By company, Lee held a 4.18 percent stake in the conglomerate's crown jewel, Samsung Electronics Co., worth 15 trillion won, 20.76 percent in Samsung Life Insurance Co. valued at 2.6 trillion won, 2.88 percent in construction company Samsung C&T Corp. worth 564.3 billion won, 0.08 percent in preferred shares of Samsung Electronics worth 33 billion won and 0.01 percent in Samsung SDS Co. worth 1.7 billion won.

The total value outshines that of his son and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and the group heir Lee Jae-yong, who holds the title as the second-richest man in the country, worth about 7.2 trillion won.

The late Lee's stock value trumps those of other conglomerate chiefs in the country, including Celltrion Group Chairman Seo Jung-jin at 4.49 trillion won, Hyundai Motor Group Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo at 4.47 trillion won and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won at 2.6 trillion won.

Lee was also one of the wealthiest people in the world, with Forbes estimating his net worth at $20.9 billion, putting him at the 67th spot on the publication's list of billionaires.

The late Samsung Electronics chairman was the only South Korean included on Forbes' current list of the top 100 billionaires. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114