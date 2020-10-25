Rays' Choi Ji-man draws 2 walks off the bench in wild World Series victory

(Yonhap)

Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays came off the bench to work two walks in his club's dramatic World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.



Choi also scored a run in his two trips to the plate, as the Rays walked off on the Dodgers 8-7 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 4 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday (local time).



The best-of-seven series is now tied at 2-2. Game 5 is back at the same ballpark at 7:08 p.m. Sunday in Arlington, or 9:08 a.m. Monday in South Korea.



Choi was not in the starting lineup against left-handed starter Julio Urias. Choi had also been benched at the start of Game 1 against lefty Clayton Kershaw.



Then in the sixth, with the Rays down 4-2, Choi pinch-hit for Mike Brosseau against right-handed reliever Blake Treinen. Randy Arozarena singled before Choi, who worked a seven-pitch walk.



Choi then came to score on a go-ahead three-run blast by Brandon Lowe.



Choi stayed in the game at first base and then led off the bottom of the eighth. After the teams traded a few runs, the score was 7-6 for the Dodgers when Choi drew another walk, this time against new reliever, Adam Kolarek.



Choi moved to second on a two-out single by Willy Adames and then Brett Phillips pinch-ran for Choi. Hunter Renfroe, though, flied out to right field to end that rally.



Phillips played the walk-off hero in the ninth. With runners at first and second, Phillips delivered a single to center to cash in the tying run. Center fielder Chris Taylor bobbled the ball, and Arozarena, the runner at first, came charging home.



But Arozarena stumbled halfway down the third baseline as the cutoff throw made its way to catcher Will Smith. Smith couldn't make the catch though, and Arozarena got to his feet and slid home to score the improbable winning run.



Choi is batting 1-for-7 with three runs scored and two walks in four games in the World Series. He's the first South Korean position player to appear in the World Series.



Kershaw will start Game 5, and Choi may once again start that game on the bench.