SAC to stream short-form plays

Screenshot of scene from “XXL Leotard Anna Sui Hand Mirror” (SAC)
Adjusting to the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul will stream short-form plays under the Play Clips project.
The Seoul Arts Center is to launch Play Clips as a part of its Sac on Screen project which brings performing arts to the virtual stage through online screening.
Play Clips will introduce plays, divided into five- to six-minute-long videos. The art center said it hopes to suggest a new paradigm of performing arts for the younger generation who enjoy entertainment content on their mobile devices.
Though performing art shows, the contents introduced by Play Clips will be recorded off the stage.
Two works are to be streamed this year.
“XXL Leotard Anna Sui Hand Mirror” is originally a 90-minute play which had premiered in 2015. The play -- depicting generational conflicts -- will be shortened to 40 minutes for Play Clips, and will consist of five clips. The first clip will be released on Nov. 1, followed by Tuesday releases from Nov. 9.
Another work slated for streaming is a one-act play by American playwright Tennessee Williams. The clips will be released in December.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a flood of online content, shortening viewers’ concentration spans. Play Clips, consisting of plays divided into clips tailored to viewers, will offer a new theatrical experience,” SAC CEO Yoo In-taek said.
The clips will be streamed for free via the center‘s YouTube channel SAC on Screen.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)