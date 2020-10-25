[Herald Interview] Glimpse into future of AI that talks fluently

Atlas Labs CEO Robin Lyu (Atlas Labs)



While artificial intelligence is slowly entering everyday life, AI that speaks and understands human language flawlessly is still a work in progress for tech firms.



Google’s Duplex technology, for instance, has been allowing users to make reservations in restaurants automatically or arrange appointments, with the AI assistant making the phone call, since 2018.



South Korean telecommunications firm SKT earlier this month has added its self-developed voice assistant Nugu to its voice call application, while explaining future plans to add voice command-powered new features.



The existing solutions are still task-oriented as natural language processing models are not fully developed.



“However, the AI engines will eventually become able to handle more complex sentences and dialogues in the future,” said Atlas Labs CEO Robin Lyu in an interview with The Korea Herald.



Atlas Labs is a Korean startup that has developed a voice call application that utilizes an AI language model and speech-to-text technology.



The mobile-based application can automatically transcribe users’ conversations and have the text available to the users right after their calls end.



“There will be a lot more benefits that people can enjoy when AI engines can better understand the language that people use,” Lyu said.



For instance, people even without tech backgrounds will be able to ask their AI assistant to program their own webpages or platforms.



The overall market for natural language processing models, of course, is being led by giant tech companies.



Leading the global competition are Nvidia, Google and Microsoft.



These firms have the upper hand when developing the state-of-art language processing AI models, as they have substantial computing power with their cutting-edge supercomputers.



As neural network architectures of conversational AI models become larger, they require more computing power to process.



In Korea, Samsung Electronics used Google’s cloud-based Tensor Processing Unit -- a custom application-specific integrated circuit built specifically for machine learning -- to enhance its AI assistant Bixby. Naver has purchased Nvidia’s DGX A100 systems to build its own supercomputer for machine learning.





Nvidia's DGX A100 systems at Argonne National Laboratory (Nvidia)