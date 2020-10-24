S. Korea to continue flu vaccination program as no direct links with deaths found

South Korea's health authorities

said Saturday they will continue a free flu shots program despite

dozens of recent deaths after vaccinations, as they found no links

between vaccines and fatalities.



The number of deaths following flu shots jumped to 48 as of

Saturday after the first suspected death was reported on Oct. 16,

according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency

(KDCA). About 80 percent of the dead were in their 70s and 80s.



"We are not in the stage of considering suspending the

state-led free shot program, as interim autopsy results of 20

deceased people showed no direct link between their deaths and

vaccines," KDCA Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said in a briefing.



The authorities will work with experts to find out what exactly

caused the deaths of people who received the flu shots, she said.



The country has been pushing for a free state flu shot scheme

to inoculate around 19 million people, including teenagers and

senior citizens.



The free vaccination program -- which was expanded this year in

an effort to prevent the potential "twindemic" of COVID-19 and flu

during winter -- was joined by five major drugmakers, including GC

Pharma and Ilyang Pharmaceutical Co.





Health experts agree that people should take flu shots before

influenza season arrives here since more deaths could occur from

serious complications triggered by the flu, such as pneumonia.



About 3,000 deaths related to flu complications are reported

annually in South Korea.



Generally, flu season arrives between end-November and

December. Considering that flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop

in the body about two weeks after vaccination, experts here

recommend people get flu shots by mid-November.



However, experts are divided on whether people should take flu

shots "immediately" at this moment when more suspected deaths are

being reported nationwide in a relatively short period of time.



Health organizations are divided on whether to continue the

vaccination in coming weeks.



The Korean Medical Association (KMA) recommended the government

consider postponing the nationwide flu shot program for about a

week, but the Korean Vaccine Society insisted that inoculations

need to be continued since no causal links between vaccines and the