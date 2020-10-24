UN rights official slams N. Korea over killing of S. Korean at sea

A UN human rights official has

denounced North Korea's killing of a South Korean official last m

onth as a violation of international human rights law during a

meeting of the UN General Assembly.



Tomas Ojea Quintana, the UN special rapporteur on North

Korea's human rights situation, raised the issue at the UN

committee on social, humanitarian and cultural issues on Friday

(local time).



The 47-year-old fisheries official was fatally shot by the

North Korean military on Sept. 22 while adrift in its waters. The

North has apologized but has yet to respond to Seoul's call for a

joint probe.



In his report, Quintana said North Korea broke the

international human rights law with the unlawful and arbitrary

killing of a civilian who was not exhibiting any imminent threat.



He urged the North to change its policy that allows its

soldiers to shoot at intruders of its borders to prevent the spread

of COVID-19.



Quintana also called for the international community to

urgently consider lifting the sanctions on Pyongyang, citing the

devastating impact on its trade and food security from the