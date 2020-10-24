Repairs under way for flood damage at Yongbyon reactor sites: 38 North

North Korea has begun repairing flood damage to a reservoir

overflow dam used to maintain a constant source of water for the

cooling systems of its nuclear reactors in Yongbyon, according to

38 North, a US website monitoring the North.



In a report posted Thursday (local time), 38 North said between

Sept. 22 and Oct. 17, repair work began on the dam in the Kuryong

River, which was breached by the flood waters of August.





Imagery from Sept. 22 showed a dramatic drop in the water level

of the reservoir due to a breach at the east end of the overflow

dam, 38 North said.



"Had the reactors been running, this would have prevented

sufficient cooling water from being available via the pumps and

cistern network," the report added.



There have been no signs this year that the 5 MWe reactor and

the experimental light water reactor the Yongbyon Nuclear

Scientific Research Center have been brought online.





Imagery from Oct. 17 also showed a dike-like structure being

created just west of the break.



It is not clear whether it is being built to improve the

reservoir or to divert the water to enable repairs to the damaged