New virus cases fall below 100 amid cluster infections

South Korea's new coronavirus cases

returned to below 100 on Saturday after triple-digit infections

were reported for the past two days, as sporadic cluster infections

continued at senior care hospitals and other risk-prone facilities.



The country added 77 more COVID-19 cases, including 66 domestic

infections, raising the total caseload to 25,775, according to the

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



New virus cases exceeded 100 for the past two days. Daily new

cases came to 155 on Friday, marking the highest since Sept. 11

when the number hit 176. The uptick was due to continued cluster

infections at hospitals and facilities for the elderly, who are

vulnerable to COVID-19.



The country's new virus infections have been on a downward

trend after a flare-up in the number of daily COVID-19 cases from

mid-August to mid-September.





Compared with mid-August and early September when the tally

rose by triple digits, the country has largely managed to slow the

spread of the virus on the back of tougher social distancing measures.



Last week, the country relaxed its social distancing scheme to

the lowest level in its three-tier system, after applying Level 2

measures across the nation since late August.



Under Level 1 measures, citizens are permitted to normalize

most of their daily routines, with some infection prevention steps

in place. Even risk-prone facilities, including clubs and bars, are

allowed to operate after monthslong suspension as long as they keep

entry logs and follow sanitary measures.



But continued rises in sporadic cluster infections at

facilities for senior citizens have become the biggest huddle in

the country's virus fight.



Health authorities urged people to thoroughly keep sanitary

measures under the Level 1 virus curbs as cluster infections

continue to rise at vulnerable facilities.





Of the newly identified local infections, 22 cases were

reported in Seoul, 32 cases in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the

capital and two cases in Incheon, west of Seoul. The greater Seoul

area is home to around half of the nation's 51.6 million population.



The country, meanwhile, added 11 imported cases, bringing the

total to 3,627. Four cases came from the United States, followed by

three from the Philippines, and one each from India, Indonesia,

Iraq and Ukraine.



South Korea reported two additional deaths, raising the death

toll to 457. The fatality rate was 1.77 percent.



The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients

came to 60 as of midnight, down from 62 the previous day.



The total number of people released from quarantine after