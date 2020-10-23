SK’s Chey highlights ‘financial story’ to raise corporate value

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (SK Group)
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won highlighted the importance of creating a “financial story” for its affiliates, and how it can lead to a jump in corporate value when added with trust from the market and support from society.
In the closing ceremony of the company’s annual CEO seminar held in Jeju Island, Chey spoke to the group management of the group’s vision.
“The previous evaluation of corporate value, which centered on financial achievements such as sales and operating profit, is no longer valid,” Chey said in the 2020 CEO Seminar held in The Annex, a hotel on Jeju Island.
“Time has changed and now, corporate value is raised when financial stories with attractive goals and detailed action plans win trust from the market.”
The CEOs should now be able to prove themselves that following through with their financial stories can lead to greater success, Chey added.
SK Group explained that Chey’s idea of the “financial story” is a business strategy to raise company values for SK affiliates to provide customers, investors and the market with their growth strategies and future visions.
The annual seminar, which was held for three days from Wednesday, focused on the topic of “Deep Change and Financial Story.” It was the chairman’s first face-to-face meeting with group management since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Deep Change” is Chey’s initiative that emphasizes fundamental changes for survival and growth. He urged employees to see COVID-19 as a new opportunity for deep change in a recent email.
For this year’s seminar, about 30 officials, including Chey and family members -- SK Senior Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won and SK Discovery Vice Chairman Chey Chang-won -- and affiliate CEOs participated.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)