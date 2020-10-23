 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Posco returns to profit in Q3

By Jo He-rim
Published : Oct 23, 2020 - 16:17       Updated : Oct 23, 2020 - 16:17
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean steelmaker Posco and its affiliates posted an operating profit of 666.7 billion won ($588.6 million) in the third quarter, down 35.9 percent from the same time a year earlier. The total revenue reached 14.26 trillion won in the same period, down 10.8 percent on-year, and the net profit stood at 514 billion won, up 3.5 percent, the company said.

While the quarterly performance stands short of the year before, the operating profit still jumped 297.5 percent on-quarter.

Looking at Posco’s independent score, the company said it posted 6.57 trillion won in revenue, with an operating profit of 261.9 billion won and a net profit of 180.8 billion won in the third quarter. When compared to the same quarter last year, revenue decreased by 15 percent, operating profit decreased by 60.5 percent and net profit dropped by 63.8 percent.

Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Posco independently recorded its very first operating loss of 108.5 billion won in the second quarter this year.

For the improved profitability in the third quarter, Posco explained that its production volume and sales recovered to the time before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was able to reduce fixed costs. The company also said that while the price of iron ore rose, coal prices dropped, and the company made efforts to reduce other costs.

The company said it has resumed operation of the Gwangyang steel mill, the No. 3 blast furnace, and the level of orders placed recovered to increase by about 1.7 million tons and 1.05 million tons compared to the first and second quarters, respectively.

Sales volume in the third quarter was 8.89 million tons, up 1.13 million tons from the previous quarter, as demand for steel grew largely in the automobile industry, the company said.

In the global infrastructure sector, affiliates Posco Engineering and Construction, Posco Energy and Posco Chemical showed good performances, the company added.

For the fourth quarter, Posco said it anticipates profitability to improve, as companies across the globe are resuming operations and governments are making efforts to boost their respective economies.

In addition, the company said it will strengthen its sales portfolio to meet demand in environmentally friendly industries such as electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and wind and solar energy equipment.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114