Hyundai Glovis Q3 net income up 257.5% to 162.2b won

Hyundai Glovis Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 162.2 billion won ($143.1 million), up 257.5 percent from a year earlier.



The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 161.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 260.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 22.8 percent to 3.66 trillion won.



The operating profit was 2.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.