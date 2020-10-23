 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Samsung TV-BTS pop up store opens in Garosugil

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Oct 23, 2020 - 13:07       Updated : Oct 23, 2020 - 13:07
(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)

(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)



Samsung Electronics has collaborated with K-pop stars BTS on the opening of a pop-up store for fans at Garosugil in southern Seoul, the company said Friday.

The Serif, Samsung’s flagship lifestyle TV model, is installed at the three-floor store, “BTS Pop-Up: Map of Soul,” to display music videos of the idol group. Four Serif TVs could be spotted on each floor.

On the second floor of the store, Samsung has installed a 1,200-nit HDR LED display to better support the offline BTS showcase event.

Samsung will work together on following offline events in other cities.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
