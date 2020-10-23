[Photo News] Samsung TV-BTS pop up store opens in Garosugil

(Samsung Electronics)





(Samsung Electronics)







Samsung Electronics has collaborated with K-pop stars BTS on the opening of a pop-up store for fans at Garosugil in southern Seoul, the company said Friday.



The Serif, Samsung’s flagship lifestyle TV model, is installed at the three-floor store, “BTS Pop-Up: Map of Soul,” to display music videos of the idol group. Four Serif TVs could be spotted on each floor.



On the second floor of the store, Samsung has installed a 1,200-nit HDR LED display to better support the offline BTS showcase event.



Samsung will work together on following offline events in other cities.







By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)