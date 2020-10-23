LG opens showroom of luxury built-in kitchen appliance brand in Europe

(LG Electronics Inc.)

LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it has opened a showroom for its luxury built-in kitchen appliance brand in Europe to better expand its presence there.



The first European showroom of LG's Signature Kitchen Suite was opened in Milan, Italy, according to the company. The 1,100-square-meter facility is near the Brera District of Milan, a famous area for fashion lovers with its Design Week event.



It is the third Signature Kitchen Suite showroom from LG. The other two are in South Korea and the United States.



LG said the showroom is dedicated to "technicureans," a term that combines technology and epicure, and refers to people who are also passionate about cooking and new technologies.



LG has been trying to tap deeper into the built-in appliance market in Europe since 2018, with its Signature Kitchen Suite brand. The company has been also collaborating with renowned European kitchen furniture makers, including Bulthaup, Valcucine and Arclinea.



According to market researcher Euromonitor, the European built-in appliance market was valued around $20.9 billion last year, accounting for 38 percent of the global market. (Yonhap)