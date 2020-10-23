 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea to keep seeking dialogue with N. Korea over slain official: minister

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 23, 2020 - 11:24       Updated : Oct 23, 2020 - 13:06
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Unification Minister Lee In-young said Friday that South Korea will keep seeking "dialogue" with North Korea to figure out exactly what happened to a South Korean official shot and killed by the North last month.

Lee made the remark during a parliamentary audit session in response to a lawmaker's question as to how the government will draw cooperation from the North on the deadly incident at a time when Pyongyang remains unresponsive to Seoul's calls for a joint probe.

"We will have to find a method to smoothly resolve the issue through dialogue," Lee said.

The 47-year-old official was fatally shot by the North Korean military on Sept. 22 while adrift in North Korean waters. South Korea earlier claimed that North Korean soldiers shot him dead and burned his body.

North Korea swiftly apologized for the incident but denied setting his body ablaze, claiming that what their soldiers burned was his belongings and that his body went missing.

South Korea has called for a joint investigation with the North into the incident, but Pyongyang has not responded. Seoul is trying to search for the missing body.

"It is something that we will never give up -- to retrieve his body and bring it back to his family," Lee said.

Lee also stressed the importance of maintaining "close cooperation" with the United States and "responding swiftly" to its new policies regardless of who wins the upcoming US presidential elections.

He pointed out that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden may not necessarily return to former President Barack Obama's policy of "strategic patience" toward North Korea if he is elected as president.

"If Biden wins the election, there is a possibility the new administration will be a 'third Clinton term' instead of a 'third Obama term,'" he said.

Lee appears to be referring to former President Bill Clinton's policy of engaging North Korea as opposed to the Obama administration's approach of "strategic patience," which centered on waiting for Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table while keeping sanctions and pressure in place.

"We will stay prepared to respond to any situation no matter the results of the upcoming November elections," he added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114