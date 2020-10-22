 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon asks Kazakhstan, Chile to support S. Korean candidate for top WTO post

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 22, 2020 - 22:19       Updated : Oct 22, 2020 - 22:47
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in held phone talks Thursday with the leaders of Kazakhstan and Chile in his latest round of diplomacy to secure support for South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee‘s bid for the top post of the World Trade Organization.

Moon has so far spoken by phone with the leaders of 13 countries to ask for their backing for Yoo who is competing with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria in the final round for the selection process. The new WTO chief is expected to be announced early next month.

In the phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Moon stressed that it is important that the top WTO post should be given to the candidate with capabilities and a vision to restore the trust in a multilateral trading system.

Moon then called for Kazakhstan’s support for Yoo, noting that the country is a core partner for South Korea‘s New Northern Policy aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic relations with Central Asia and Russia.

Later in the day, Moon talked over the phone with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera to call for Chile’s backing for Yoo‘s campaign in the WTO leadership race. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114