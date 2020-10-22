[Photo News] Pathways at Joseon royal tombs reopen to public

The Cultural Heritage Administration Royal Palaces and Tombs Center said it will open five more forest trails at Joseon royal tomb sites from Friday.





Paths have been opened up at Uireung in Seoul and at four royal tomb sites in Gyeonggi Province: Yungneung and Geolleung in Hwaseong, Jangneung in Gimpo, and Sareung as well as Hongneung and Yureung in Namyangju.



