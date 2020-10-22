 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Photo News] Pathways at Joseon royal tombs reopen to public

By Lee Jae-Eun
Published : Oct 24, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Oct 24, 2020 - 16:00
The Cultural Heritage Administration Royal Palaces and Tombs Center said it will open five more forest trails at Joseon royal tomb sites from Friday.

Paths have been opened up at Uireung in Seoul and at four royal tomb sites in Gyeonggi Province: Yungneung and Geolleung in Hwaseong, Jangneung in Gimpo, and Sareung as well as Hongneung and Yureung in Namyangju. 

The photo shows a pathway in the traditional tree nursery at Hongneung and Yureung in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.

(Photos: Cultural Heritage Administration)

By Lee Jae-eun (leeje16@heraldcorp.com)
