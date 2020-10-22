LG CNS to allow more students to take AI education program

Tutors from LG CNS Coding Genius, the company’s corporate social responsibility unit, hold an online class. (LG CNS)
LG CNS said Thursday that the company would provide artificial intelligence education to around 4,000 students here.
The company said it has increased the number of students who can take its education program this year by 60 percent compared to last year. In 2019, the company had some 2,500 students complete its program.
Starting this year, LG CNS has been holding classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 1,000 students have finished the program, and the company will invite 3,000 more students to take the program by the end of this year, it added.
The AI program allows students to learn about the very basics of AI by having them go through hands-on experience with AI technologies and encouraging them to explore future careers in the related sectors, the company explained. The program also has students play with natural language processing models and build their own chatbots.
“The company has designed an online program through which students can learn about IT technologies from their homes,” said Kim Ki-Soo, managing director at LG CNS. “The company will introduce additional programs, from which students can learn about the latest technologies, including cloud computing and blockchain.”
Meanwhile, LG CNS said it will introduce its education program at an exhibition, which will be shown at the government-led festival on computer software.
