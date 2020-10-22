Strong, rapid brushstrokes show artist’s superrational memories

"Tutelary Spirit Tree and Stone Totem Poles" by Jang Jae-min (Hakgojae Gallery)

Layers of vigorous brushstrokes are painted on a canvas. It may look like an abstract painting at a glance, but if you examine it carefully you will find objects hidden among the rapid brushstrokes.



Jang Jae-min uses all his senses to remember the places he visits -- smell, hearing, sight -- then recalls the memories while he is painting. His works are done intuitively, and the artist’s intuitive nature comes through on the canvas. The semi-abstract paintings will animate the audience’s imaginations as well, as they interpret the artist’s memories.



The isolated, unfamiliar places are what inspire the 36-year-old artist and drive him to paint. His brushstrokes differ in intensity depending on the weight of his emotions and the clarity of his memories.





The installation view of "Owl's Forest" at Hakgojae Gallery in central Seoul (Hakgojae Gallery)