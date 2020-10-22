 Back To Top
Business

Samsung SDS wins AI engine competitions

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct 22, 2020 - 17:02       Updated : Oct 22, 2020 - 17:02
Samsung SDS headquarters building in Jamsil, Seoul (Samsung SDS)
Samsung SDS headquarters building in Jamsil, Seoul (Samsung SDS)

Samsung SDS announced Thursday that the company had won both foreign and local competitions designed to test natural language processing capabilities.

Samsung SDS’ artificial intelligence model won a competition associated with HotpotQA -- a dataset developed by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, Stanford University, the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms, and Google AI.

In Korea, the company has won competitions related to the Korean Question Answering Dataset, in which artificial intelligence engines were also tested on their capabilities to deal with questions.

Samsung SDS said the company has been utilizing its AI engines in a variety of fields, including factories, logistics solutions, financial services and health care.

The company added it will increase investment in recruiting researchers in the related area to improve AI capabilities.

Meanwhile, Samsung SDS will hold its Techtonic 2020 conference on Nov. 12, which will invite researchers across various IT sectors, including AI blockchain, cloud and data analysis.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
