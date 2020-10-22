 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korean, Canadian defense chiefs vow to boost security cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 22, 2020 - 13:42       Updated : Oct 22, 2020 - 13:42

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The defense chiefs of South Korea and Canada discussed security situations on the Korean Peninsula and other issues Thursday, and vowed to continue to enhance cooperation against various security challenges, Seoul's defense ministry said.

During the telephone talks, South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook and his Canadian counterpart, Harjit Singh Sajjan, shared the notion that non-traditional security threats, such as COVID-19, cannot be overcome by efforts by a single nation.

"The two ministers agreed to strive to further boost the bilateral defense cooperation, including joint responses to COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

The Canadian minister congratulated the Seoul minister on his inauguration last month, and voiced hope for the deepening of defense ties between the two sides. Suh also expressed gratitude for Canada's role for peace in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114