Ministry says it transports daily necessities, not military equipment, onto THAAD base

The defense ministry said Thursday that it has been bringing daily necessities for troops and construction equipment to be used to improve old living facilities onto a THAAD missile base by ground.



Thursday's shipment onto the base for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in the central town of Seongju, however, does not include any missiles or other military equipment, according to the ministry.



"Basic commodities to ensure the basic living rights of the troops, as well as some construction equipment and building materials such as sand, are being transported," a defense ministry official said during a regular press briefing.



"No weapons or other items that aim at upgrading or strengthening the unit are included," the official said, adding that the ground transport is inevitable as those items are too heavy to be airlifted.



In May, the ministry moved new interceptor missiles onto the base as replacements in a surprise overnight operation, which sparked speculation that South Korea and the US might aim at upgrading the batteries there or deploying additional launchers.



But the ministry flatly rejected it, saying such issues have never been discussed between the two countries.



Seongju residents have long been opposed to the stationing of the battery in their village, citing environmental and other concerns. They have often clashed violently with police as they tried to block new equipment and other supplies from entering the base, forcing the US military to use air transportation to move supplies.



"We visited civic activists in the region yesterday and gave detailed explanations about today's plan," the official said. "We will continue efforts to seek their understanding regarding the matter."



The ministry also noted that it has not had prior consultations with China regarding Thursday's transport, as no military hardware was involved this time. In May, the Seoul ministry notified China of the missile transport plan in advance.



As an integral part of the US-led missile-defense system, THAAD is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles at a high altitude in their terminal phase using a hit-to-kill method.



South Korea hosted the US battery in 2016, which led to strong opposition from China and economic retaliatory measures.



Seoul and Washington have stressed that the system aims only to better cope with the growing missile threats posed by North Korea. (Yonhap)