Business

Online sales of CheongKwanJang rise globally amid pandemic

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Oct 22, 2020 - 14:41       Updated : Oct 22, 2020 - 14:41
CheongKwanJang products are sold on American e-commerce platforms. (Korea Ginseng Corp.)
CheongKwanJang products are sold on American e-commerce platforms. (Korea Ginseng Corp.)
Korea Ginseng Corp. said on Thursday that global sales of its red ginseng products have increased amid growing interest in strengthening the immune system following the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the company, CheongKwanJang, its red ginseng brand, saw online sales increase 41 percent year-on-year during the first six months this year in China, thanks in part to its online flagship stores on platforms such as Tmall and JD.com.

Online sales in the US and Japan also grew after the products became available on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, the company added.

“With the spread of COVID-19, online sales of red ginseng gained momentum,” one official at the company said.

Studies have found ginseng can boost the immune system and help with issues such as blood circulation and tiredness.

The company’s entire production is based in South Korea, with local corporations in the US, China, Japan and Taiwan.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
