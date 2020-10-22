Doosan Bobcat launches new product line for Europe

(Doosan Bobcat Co.)

South Korea's small-sized construction equipment maker Doosan Bobcat Co. said Thursday that its European unit Doosan Bobcat EMEA Ltd. has held a virtual event to launch its new product line as part of efforts to expand sales in Europe.



The line of 12 new products includes a compact wheel loader, a light compaction machine, a small-sized loader and a mini-sized excavator, Doosan Bobcat said.



Doosan Bobcat EMEA based in the Czech Republic plans to annually sell 1,000 units of compact wheel loaders in the European market, whose size is expected to reach 20,000 units a year within five years.



The compact wheel loader is tailored to the needs of Europe as it can maximize its work capabilities in narrow places, Doosan Bobcat said.



Doosan Bobcat EMEA aims to expand its share of the European mini-sized excavator market to 10 percent within two years by expanding its sales networks and strengthening marketing for its upgraded mini-sized excavators.



The European mini-sized excavator market accounts for 80 percent of the European small-sized construction equipment market, whose annual sales reached 90,000 units last year, Doosan Bobcat said.



"The virtual event was an opportunity showing Doosan Bobcat's strategic direction to expand its presence in the European market," Doosan Bobcat said in its emailed statement. (Yonhap)