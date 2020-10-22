Another Army soldier tests positive for new coronavirus

(Yonhap)

An Army officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus at a unit near Seoul, the defense ministry said Thursday.



The soldier stationed in Yangju, north of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 the previous day while in quarantine after virus cases were reported at his barracks, according to the ministry.



"As the soldier was in self-isolation, no contact with other service members has been identified as of now," ministry deputy spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said during a regular press briefing.



The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 159.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 121 additional virus cases, raising the total caseload to 25,543. It marked the first time in nearly a month that the number of daily local virus cases spiked to over 100, as sporadic cluster infections continued to climb. (Yonhap)