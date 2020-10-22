 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Another Army soldier tests positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 22, 2020 - 11:07       Updated : Oct 22, 2020 - 11:07
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
An Army officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus at a unit near Seoul, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The soldier stationed in Yangju, north of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 the previous day while in quarantine after virus cases were reported at his barracks, according to the ministry.

"As the soldier was in self-isolation, no contact with other service members has been identified as of now," ministry deputy spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said during a regular press briefing.

The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 159.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 121 additional virus cases, raising the total caseload to 25,543. It marked the first time in nearly a month that the number of daily local virus cases spiked to over 100, as sporadic cluster infections continued to climb. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114