Masterminds of high-profile sex abuse ring additionally indicted

Two arrested masterminds behind one of the nation's largest online sex trafficking rings have been additionally charged with concealing criminal proceeds, prosecutors said Thursday.



Cho Ju-bin, the 24-year-old prime suspect accused of blackmailing women and girls into providing sexual videos and photos to a pay-to-view Telegram chat room called "Baksabang,"



Korean for doctor's room, was additionally indicted for allegedly hiding about 108 million won ($95,200) in criminal proceeds on 53 occasions, according to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.



One of Cho's accomplices, identified only as Kang, was also additionally accused of changing 3.5 million won of cryptocurrency earned from Baksabang into cash and delivering the money to Cho, the prosecutors said.



Cho was earlier indicted for organizing a criminal ring together with 38 accomplices, blackmailing 74 minor and adult victims into filming pornographic content and distributing the sex abuse materials to Baksabang members.



Prosecutors plan to ask the court to merge the additional charges against Cho and Kang into their ongoing trials. They have been expanding their probe into Baksabang and other illegal Telegram chat rooms to punish their members. (Yonhap)