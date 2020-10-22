European sales of Samsung Bioepis' 3 biosimilars up 13% in Q3

(Samsung Bioepis Co.)

South Korean drugmaker Samsung Bioepis Co. said Thursday sales of its three biosimilar products in Europe jumped 13 percent on-year during the third quarter of this year.



Combined sales of the three autoimmune biosimilars -- Benepali, Flixabi and Imraldi -- came to $279 million in the July-October period, the company said.



The company cited a third-quarter earnings report of its US partner Biogen.



Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung Biologics -- a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group -- and Biogen.



Biogen said sales of Benepali, a biosimilar based on Enbrel developed by US-based Amgen Inc., reached $124.2 million for the first half of the year, up 7 percent on-year. The drug is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.



The company said sales of Flixabi, used to relieve rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, skyrocketed 49 percent on-year to $27.5 million during the cited period. The drug was originally developed by Janssen Pharmaceutical.



Sales of Imraldi, a copy of Humira by AbbVie Inc., came to $56.2 million. The drug is used to combat various autoimmune diseases.



In Europe, Samsung Bioepis sells three biosimilars in addition to the breast cancer biosimilar Ontruzant that references Switzerland-based Roche Holding's Herceptin, also known as Trastuzumab.



Global health care company MSD, which is responsible for marketing and distributing Ontruzant in Europe, does not release revenues of individual products. (Yonhap)