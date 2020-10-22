NK leader pays respects to fallen Chinese soldiers

(KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the cemetery of Chinese soldiers that fell during the 1950-53 Korean War to mark the anniversary of their participation in the conflict, state media said Thursday.



Kim visited "the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in Hoechang County, South Pyongan Province, and paid a high tribute to them on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the entry of the Chinese People's Volunteers into the Korean front," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.



Hoechang is where the headquarters of the Chinese soldiers was located during the war.



"He said with deep emotion that even though 70 years have passed since the excellent sons and daughters of the fraternal Chinese people made an entry into the sacred Fatherland Liberation War fought by the Korean people," the KCNA added.



Kim lauded the participation of Chinese soldiers in the Korean War as a "historic contribution to the great victory in the Fatherland Liberation War."



"The great victory won by the armies and peoples of the DPRK and China while linking their destiny as one and sharing weal and woe with each other is, indeed, of great significance no matter how much water flows under the bridge," Kim was quoted as saying.



DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



He then paid tribute to Mao Anying, the son of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, who died in the conflict, and a floral basket was laid at his grave, the KCNA said.



In a separate article, the KCNA said that Kim also sent a floral basket to the Friendship Tower in Pyongyang, a monument symbolizing the friendly ties between the two countries.



China fought alongside the North against South Korean, US and United Nations troops during the Korean War.



The Korean War ended in an armistice on July 27, 1953. The North calls the war the Fatherland Liberation War and designated the armistice signing date as Victory Day.



Top officials accompanied Kim, including Choe Ryong-hae, the North's No. 2 leader and president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, and current Premier Kim Tok-hun. (Yonhap)