[Around the Hotels] Promotion and packages

InterContinental presents Halloween Special



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul COEX in Samseong-dong offer horror-themed Halloween desserts for the Halloween season.



Deli of Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents horror-themed Halloween desserts prepared by patissier Eric Kalaboke from New York. Five types of desserts, Halloween Chocolate Cake decorated as a skull, Pumpkin Tart, Mummy Cake Slice, a pumpkin-shaped Pumpkin Mousse Cake Slice and Ghost Hot Chocolate are on the menu from Oct. 23 to 31. The Lobby Lounge of InterContinental Seoul COEX also offers Blood Cheese Mousse Cake during this event period.



A Halloween wine market will also be available on the ground floor of Parnas Tower from Oct. 28 to 30.



For reservations or inquiries, call the Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.









Go for a walk with ‘Walkee’ at Walkerhill



Grand Walkerhill Seoul presents an autumn experience package with Walkerhill’s activity expert “Walkee” to walk away COVID-19 blues.

Two programs have been introduced to make guests enjoy the beauty of autumn at the hotel.



“Forest experience with a narrator” walks around Achasan next to the hotel, taking in the soothing scenery. The program is first come, first serve and is free of charge. It operates from Friday to Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m. for an hour.



The “Healing forest” program is a meditation class in the forest that happens every Tuesday and Sunday morning. Interested guests meet in front of the hotel at 8 a.m.



Pear picking and horseback riding programs are also available and require reservation.



For more information and reservations, call the Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts at (02) 2022-0000.







Multi-resort complex Jeju Shinhwa World offers two packages for autumn season



Jeju Shinhwa World offers the Poolside Picnic Package and the Lounge & Cozy Package for travelers going to Jeju Island.



The Poolside Picnic Package comes with a one-night stay at the Marriott Resort, premium breakfast for two at Sky on 5 Dining restaurant, a special chicken-and-beer set at the poolside cafe and free use of the guest room minibar. The package is available until Dec. 29 for 230,000 won.



The Lounge & Cozy Package comes with a one-night stay at the Landing Resort, breakfast for two and an afternoon tea set at the Landing Lounge. The tea set comes with 11 desserts and tea for two. The package is available until the end of the year for 168,000 won.



For more information, call Jeju Shinhwa World at (064) 908-8800.







Seoul Dragon City offers ‘Autumn Taste’



Hotel-plex Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, offers two promotions for guests who want a taste of lamb or duck at the A la Maison Wine & Dine.



The roast lamb rib package, for up to three people, comes with Waldorf salad, ratatouille, potato gratin, roasted rack of lamb and maison tiramisu. The roast duck package, fit for up to four people, comes with Waldorf salad, fried egg noodles, roast duck and maison tiramisu. A bottle of Beaurempart Grande Reserve is included in both promotions.



The lamb set menu is offered at 195,000 won, and the duck set menu is available for 165,000 won.



The promotion is available until Nov. 15, and guests at Seoul Dragon City will receive a 10 percent discount.



For more information, call Seoul Dragon City at (02) 2223-7000.







Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents ‘Spanish Bubble ’N Bites’



Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents its Spanish Bubble ’N Bites promotion, where guests can enjoy canape-style Spanish food and unlimited drinks from 6-8 p.m. every day at Jogakbo Long House on the second floor until Nov. 30.



Spanish Bubble ’N Bites is a happy hour promotion featuring free-flowing wine, including sparkling, white and red, and small-portioned canapes for 55,000 won and 44,000 for in-house guests.



Six to seven types of Spanish canapes will be brought directly to the guests’ tables such as crostini, small pieces of roasted bread with white anchovies; ciabatta with Spanish jamon and mashed tomatoes; gambas; Spanish meatballs; and churro. Traditional Spanish sangria will also be available.



For more information or reservations, contact Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-1191.