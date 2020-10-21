 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Oct 23, 2020 - 09:01       Updated : Oct 23, 2020 - 09:01
Voice of Silence
(Korea)
Opened Oct. 15
Crime, Drama
Directed by Hong Eui-jeong

Tae-in (Yoo Ah-in) has the unusual job of disposing of corpses and cleaning up crime scenes for an organized crime syndicate, along with Chang-bok (Yoo Jae-myung). One day, Tae-in and Chang-bok become responsible for taking care of a girl (Moon Seung-ah) when her kidnapper, a member of a criminal organization, suddenly dies.


Unhinged
(US)
Opened Oct. 7
Thriller, Action
Directed by Derrick Borte

Rachel Hunter (Caren Pistorius), a newly divorced single mother living in New Orleans, encounters Tom Cooper (Russell Crowe), a mentally unstable man, while driving her son Kyle (Gabriel Bateman) to school. Rachel honks at Tom in a pickup truck for failing to go after the light turned green. Tom demands Rachel apologize, but she declines to say sorry. After this confrontation at an intersection, Rachel becomes the target of Tom’s rage.


Capone
(US)
Opened Oct. 14
Crime, Drama
Directed by Joshua Trank

Al Capone (Tom Hardy) is a ruthless businessman and bootlegger who once ruled Chicago with an iron fist. Following nearly a decade of imprisonment, he is released after the government deems him to no longer be a threat as his mind is slowly rotting from untreated neurosyphilis. After being released, he lives with his family in Palm Island, Florida. One day, he acknowledges that he hid $10 million before he was convicted, although he cannot remember where. 


Samjin Company English Class
(Korea)
Opened Oct. 21
Drama
Directed by Lee Jong-pil

In 1995, three women -- Lee Ja-young (Ko Ah-sung), Jung Yoo-na (E Som) and Sim Bo-ram (Park Hye-soo) -- have been working at their company for eight years and are better at their jobs than anyone else, but without college diplomas, they constantly get passed over for promotions. Then the company announces the start of an English class, adding that employees who attain a score of 600 or higher will be offered promotions.
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114