[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Voice of Silence

(Korea)

Opened Oct. 15

Crime, Drama

Directed by Hong Eui-jeong



Tae-in (Yoo Ah-in) has the unusual job of disposing of corpses and cleaning up crime scenes for an organized crime syndicate, along with Chang-bok (Yoo Jae-myung). One day, Tae-in and Chang-bok become responsible for taking care of a girl (Moon Seung-ah) when her kidnapper, a member of a criminal organization, suddenly dies.







Unhinged

(US)

Opened Oct. 7

Thriller, Action

Directed by Derrick Borte



Rachel Hunter (Caren Pistorius), a newly divorced single mother living in New Orleans, encounters Tom Cooper (Russell Crowe), a mentally unstable man, while driving her son Kyle (Gabriel Bateman) to school. Rachel honks at Tom in a pickup truck for failing to go after the light turned green. Tom demands Rachel apologize, but she declines to say sorry. After this confrontation at an intersection, Rachel becomes the target of Tom’s rage.







Capone

(US)

Opened Oct. 14

Crime, Drama

Directed by Joshua Trank



Al Capone (Tom Hardy) is a ruthless businessman and bootlegger who once ruled Chicago with an iron fist. Following nearly a decade of imprisonment, he is released after the government deems him to no longer be a threat as his mind is slowly rotting from untreated neurosyphilis. After being released, he lives with his family in Palm Island, Florida. One day, he acknowledges that he hid $10 million before he was convicted, although he cannot remember where.







Samjin Company English Class

(Korea)

Opened Oct. 21

Drama

Directed by Lee Jong-pil



In 1995, three women -- Lee Ja-young (Ko Ah-sung), Jung Yoo-na (E Som) and Sim Bo-ram (Park Hye-soo) -- have been working at their company for eight years and are better at their jobs than anyone else, but without college diplomas, they constantly get passed over for promotions. Then the company announces the start of an English class, adding that employees who attain a score of 600 or higher will be offered promotions.