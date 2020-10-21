 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Disney picks LG Display for OLED

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 17:39       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 17:39
LG Display signed a three-year strategic partnership with Walt Disney Studios’ StudioLAB to provide it with organic light-emitting diode TV panels, the company said Wednesday.

The deal will add transparent, ultrahigh-definition display panels developed and manufactured by LG Display for StudioLAB.

StudioLAB is a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios that researches cutting-edge filmmaking technologies.

Walt Disney Studios comprises of Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Twentieth Century Studios and Blue Sky Studios, with their interstudio collaborations enabled via StudioLAB projects.

LG Display has already supplied Marvel Studios with 88-inch 8K OLED TVs that are being used in late-stage film editing where precise color expression plays a substantial role in producing the final product.

“This new innovation partnership reiterates our commitment to providing the best display capabilities,” said Oh Chang-ho, executive vice president and head of the TV business unit at LG Display.

OLED is a display that emits light on its own. Compared to liquid crystal displays, OLEDs boast superior color accuracy and contrast rates as well as viewing angles that least distort the intended color of pictures.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114