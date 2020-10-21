Disney picks LG Display for OLED

LG Display signed a three-year strategic partnership with Walt Disney Studios’ StudioLAB to provide it with organic light-emitting diode TV panels, the company said Wednesday.



The deal will add transparent, ultrahigh-definition display panels developed and manufactured by LG Display for StudioLAB.



StudioLAB is a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios that researches cutting-edge filmmaking technologies.



Walt Disney Studios comprises of Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Twentieth Century Studios and Blue Sky Studios, with their interstudio collaborations enabled via StudioLAB projects.



LG Display has already supplied Marvel Studios with 88-inch 8K OLED TVs that are being used in late-stage film editing where precise color expression plays a substantial role in producing the final product.



“This new innovation partnership reiterates our commitment to providing the best display capabilities,” said Oh Chang-ho, executive vice president and head of the TV business unit at LG Display.



OLED is a display that emits light on its own. Compared to liquid crystal displays, OLEDs boast superior color accuracy and contrast rates as well as viewing angles that least distort the intended color of pictures.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)