 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Apartment prices for average Koreans have soared since 2017

By Kim Young-won
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 16:22       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 16:23
This photo taken July 18, 2019, shows an apartment complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo taken July 18, 2019, shows an apartment complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)
The prices of small to midsized apartments have increased precipitously in recent years, according to data from the office of Rep. Kim Sang-hoon. The lawmaker’s office received the data from the Korea Appraisal Board.

Small to midsized apartments, measuring 40 to 62.8 square meters, have increased in price 65.9 percent, posting 245.2 million won on average, from May 2017 to July this year, the data showed.

The lawmaker’s office classified apartments into four categories: Small apartments measure less than 40 square meters, small to midsized apartments measure 40-62.8-square meters, midsized to large apartments measure between 95.9 square meters and 135 square meters, and large apartments are 135 square meters and up.

Small to midsized apartments are considered the most popular type of property among average citizens and those who have just graduated from university, as they are relatively affordable.

Midsized apartments saw prices jump 61.5 percent to 832 million won, while midsized to large apartments grew 56.7 percent more expensive to 11.5 billion won on average during the cited period. The smallest property type saw a 34 percent increase in price to 350 million won on average.

The lawmaker said the current government’s real estate policies had gone awry and caused hikes in housing prices.

“For around three years, it has become much harder to buy a house and live in Seoul,” said Kim. “The ill-designed real estate policies have caused chaos and a real estate rush, driving up living costs for average citizens.”

The Moon Jae-in administration, which was launched in May 2017, has implemented a series of real estate rules to cool down soaring housing prices, including strict mortgage standards and tough tax rules, but to no avail so far.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114