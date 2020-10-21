 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SPC Group to open Shake Shack in Daejeon

By Jo He-rim
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 15:37       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 15:37
Art by graffiti artist Junk House is drawn on the Shake Shack store fence inside Galleria Timeword in Daejeon. (SPC Group)
Art by graffiti artist Junk House is drawn on the Shake Shack store fence inside Galleria Timeword in Daejeon. (SPC Group)
SPC Group said Wednesday it will open a Shake Shack location in Galleria Timeworld in Daejeon in November.

The Shake Shack store planned to launch in Daejeon is the third outlet for the burger chain to be opened outside the Greater Seoul area that includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, SPC said.

A fence installed around the Shake Shack store at Galleria Timeworld department store is decorated with colorful graffiti art depicting people dining in the burger house by Junk House, SPC said.

The company said it will run a lottery event before opening the store from Friday to Nov. 9 to randomly award 180 people who upload a proof shot with the art on social media to participate in a community event to taste the burgers before the official launch.

A donation made at the event will be delivered to the Korea Foodbank Daejeon branch to support low-income groups in the region, the company added.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114