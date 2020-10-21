SPC Group to open Shake Shack in Daejeon

Art by graffiti artist Junk House is drawn on the Shake Shack store fence inside Galleria Timeword in Daejeon. (SPC Group)
SPC Group said Wednesday it will open a Shake Shack location in Galleria Timeworld in Daejeon in November.
The Shake Shack store planned to launch in Daejeon is the third outlet for the burger chain to be opened outside the Greater Seoul area that includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, SPC said.
A fence installed around the Shake Shack store at Galleria Timeworld department store is decorated with colorful graffiti art depicting people dining in the burger house by Junk House, SPC said.
The company said it will run a lottery event before opening the store from Friday to Nov. 9 to randomly award 180 people who upload a proof shot with the art on social media to participate in a community event to taste the burgers before the official launch.
A donation made at the event will be delivered to the Korea Foodbank Daejeon branch to support low-income groups in the region, the company added.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)